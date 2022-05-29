94,420 Shares in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Frontier Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Investment in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICV opened at $9.71 on Friday. Frontier Investment Corp has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

