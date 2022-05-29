Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Down 58.2% in May

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the April 30th total of 290,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6,849.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 1,966,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,873. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

