Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) PT Raised to €180.00

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from €152.00 ($161.70) to €180.00 ($191.49) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACXIF. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Acciona from €36.50 ($38.83) to €37.00 ($39.36) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Acciona from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of ACXIF stock opened at $200.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.47. Acciona has a 12 month low of $143.96 and a 12 month high of $216.65.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

