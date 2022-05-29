Acorns Advisers LLC Acquires 195,317 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,317 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Acorns Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.54% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $41,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,997,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after acquiring an additional 42,098 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,641,000 after acquiring an additional 205,771 shares during the period.

ESGD opened at $70.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.86 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

