Acorns Advisers LLC Buys 464,635 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,427,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,635 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 11.9% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Acorns Advisers LLC owned 0.80% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $733,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $104.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

