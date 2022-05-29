Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $4,965,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $2,459,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $3,248,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 649,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,277. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $49.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

