Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$68.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.54. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$58.02 and a 12 month high of C$87.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.55.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total transaction of C$1,444,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,437,377.08. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 153,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,872,189.99. Insiders sold a total of 21,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,294 in the last three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

