Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.83

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and traded as low as $17.14. Air Canada shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 24,170 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on ACDVF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

