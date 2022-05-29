Akash Network (AKT) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $46.97 million and approximately $410,965.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,142.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,989.04 or 0.27420097 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.66 or 0.00503381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00033870 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008842 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

