Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $48.43 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.