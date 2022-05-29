Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,255,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,588 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $259,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Five Below by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Five Below by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Five Below by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.72.

FIVE stock opened at $138.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.23.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

