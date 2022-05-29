Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $232.67 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,851,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,039,155 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $232,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,750 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

