Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $244.30 Million Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,733,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 6.28% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $244,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 292,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 168,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAIN. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Consumer Edge raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,071 shares of company stock valued at $18,597,017. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

