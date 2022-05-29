Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $282.49 Million Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797,831 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.52% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $282,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HGV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

