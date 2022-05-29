Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $304.49 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,226,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.40% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $304,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after buying an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $228,567,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,618,000 after acquiring an additional 993,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,984 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.45 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.60.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,866 shares of company stock worth $16,281,602. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

