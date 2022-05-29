Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $345.88 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.48% of Moody’s worth $345,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Moody’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 436,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $307.49 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $276.79 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.26.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

