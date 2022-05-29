Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Morgan Stanley worth $330,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $86.45 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.40.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

