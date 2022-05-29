Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 451,292 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 353.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $299,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $463.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.27 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.86 and a 200-day moving average of $486.08.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

