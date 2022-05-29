Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 153,453 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,113,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 153,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.01% of Zimmer Biomet worth $268,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $228,026,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,124,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,911,000 after acquiring an additional 718,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,069,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,949,000 after acquiring an additional 634,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 116.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.73. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $169.98.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

