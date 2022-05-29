Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 451,869 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,614,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 451,869 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.73% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $237,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $18.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

