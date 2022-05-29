Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 45,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,654,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.00.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $507.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

