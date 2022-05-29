Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $462,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $110.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.11. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

