Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $411,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $125.78 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average is $153.80. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

