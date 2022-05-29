Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SDIG shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of SDIG opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

