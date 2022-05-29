Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 15,866 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,866 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

FITB opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.