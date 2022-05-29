Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $382,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $129.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.65 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.27.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

