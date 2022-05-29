Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $2,650.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Moffett Nathanson to $2,650.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,312.41.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,246.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,485.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,681.19. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $4,745,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $4,548,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

