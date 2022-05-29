Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS APELY opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.12. Alps Alpine has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APELY shares. CLSA downgraded Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alps Alpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alps Alpine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

