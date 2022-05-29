Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ALTR traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,889. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.04 and a beta of 1.54. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $124,261.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,764.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $25,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,630 shares of company stock worth $1,130,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 88.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the software’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Polarity Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.8% during the first quarter. Polarity Investment Partners LP now owns 42,132 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 30,195 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

