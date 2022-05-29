Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACH. HSBC upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aluminum Co. of China had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 719.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter worth $149,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 113.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

