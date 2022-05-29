Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Buys $14,329.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $14,329.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,836,667 shares in the company, valued at $8,754,633.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN opened at $0.94 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

