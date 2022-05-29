Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.24. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $926.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

