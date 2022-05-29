AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Lowered to $167.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABC. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AmerisourceBergen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.29.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC opened at $156.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.46.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.