Analysts Anticipate Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVMGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADVM. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 535,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,499. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 762,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,332.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos purchased 30,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 116,925 shares of company stock valued at $111,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

