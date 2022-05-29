Analysts Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Post $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $1.91. CME Group posted earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.14.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $199.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.74. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,925. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after buying an additional 377,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

