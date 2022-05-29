Analysts Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. Dynatrace reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,408,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,609. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 212.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $145,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,326.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,268,000 after purchasing an additional 417,094 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 15.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 49.1% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

