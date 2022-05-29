Analysts Anticipate Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.31.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 155,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 42,211 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 237.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,682,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $124,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMED stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 379,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,225. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.34.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

