Analysts Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) will post $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.56. Hess posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $16.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $15,033,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 172,965 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $17,370,874.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 609,652 shares of company stock valued at $60,473,245. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Hess by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,680,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,947,000 after buying an additional 1,111,639 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.67. Hess has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average is $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

