Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will report $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.46. 1,049,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,291. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $70.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

