Analysts Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. German American Bancorp posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 13.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GABC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in German American Bancorp by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GABC stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

