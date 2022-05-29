Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.36. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.87.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $87.99. 552,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,884. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $77.32 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average of $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after purchasing an additional 766,170 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Lumentum by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

