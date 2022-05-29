Analysts Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Rapid7 posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.92. The stock had a trading volume of 533,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average is $103.49. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $595,336.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 37.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

