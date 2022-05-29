Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) will post $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $7.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CL King upped their target price on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.37. 1,762,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,754. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $83.46 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day moving average is $110.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

