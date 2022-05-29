Analysts Expect Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.42 Million

Analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) will announce $178.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.04 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full year sales of $714.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.24 million to $718.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $859.82 million, with estimates ranging from $848.44 million to $878.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sportradar Group.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.94 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,365,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,290,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRAD traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 142,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,035. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

