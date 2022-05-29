Analysts Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $586.79 Million

Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) will announce $586.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $580.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $594.85 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $503.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,641,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,801,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,056. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.