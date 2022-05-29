Analysts Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CL King started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 570,071 shares of company stock worth $18,597,017. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.52. 660,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,422. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

