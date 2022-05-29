Analysts Set Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target at $11.85

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 16,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $150,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 22.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 341,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 62,731 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

