Analysts Set Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Price Target at C$7.93

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.93.

A number of research firms have commented on CS. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$4.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.02. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$4.26 and a one year high of C$7.79.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$339.59 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

