Analysts Set Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Target Price at $64.67

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €64.00 ($68.09) to €63.00 ($67.02) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($69.15) to €66.00 ($70.21) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Shares of CLLNY opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.