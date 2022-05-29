Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Target Price at $13.00

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGAU. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

NYSE CGAU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. 39,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,616. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -5.20.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,386,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,670,000 after buying an additional 1,127,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,241,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,261,000 after purchasing an additional 313,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,381 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,898,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,498,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.